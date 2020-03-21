TOWN OF MILTON
Two residents of a home just east of Newville were displaced after a garage fire damaged their residence late Saturday morning, authorities said.
Firefighters extinguished a fire in the garage of a two story home at 1405 E. Highway 59 before it was able to spread into the home, but a couple who live there weren’t able to return to the home because of the damage, Milton Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said.
Fire crews from Milton and multiple other fire departments were called to the fire at 11:25 a.m. Saturday.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but Lukas said it doesn’t appear to have been suspicious. No vehicles were inside the garage when the fire broke out there, Lukas said, although the owners were at home at the time and evacuated without being injured.
There was no immediate cost estimate on damage from the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting the couple.