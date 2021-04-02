MILTON
The Milton Town Board in a special meeting Thursday authorized an offer to purchase land where a new municipal building could be constructed to house the town hall, town police department and even a town fire department.
Town Chairman Bryan Meyer did not specify the land’s location.
The town hall is currently located in the city of Milton at 23 1st St.
Meyer said the board for years has talked of a needing a new town hall with more space for offices and meetings, a garage for two police vehicles and more parking.
As the town board continues to look at its options for fire and EMS, it is considering establishing its own fire department, consolidating with the Janesville Fire Department or working with another fire department, possibly Edgerton.
City of Milton officials during a special council meeting Tuesday made it clear the city would only negotiate fire and EMS services on behalf of the city. The Milton City Council voted to narrow its options to consolidating with Janesville or establishing its own fire department without the town of Milton.
The city and town of Milton have long shared 50-50 ownership of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department. The Joint Fire Commission had previously looked at how the fire department might move forward with the interests of both municipalities in mind.
“The city of Milton made it very obvious that they’re not entertaining an option to directly include the town of Milton, so we have the same responsibility to find out what we can and should do,” Meyer said.
At Thursday’s meeting, the town board took several actions.
The board authorized any of its five members—Meyer, Jon Jennings, John Traynor, Jim Hanlon, Beth Drew—to talk to other municipalities or entities about fire protection and EMS.
Jennings clarified they would be fact finding and gathering information on behalf of the town board.
“Final review of that information would come before the town board,” he said.
In addition to Janesville, Meyer said, “We’re talking to Edgerton, we’re talking to our other historical contracted towns—Harmony, Johnstown, Lima, Koshkonong—too, and considering any option.”
Looking at options for a new or renovated fire station, the city and town in 2017 completed a contract with Five Bugles Design. The firm did a space needs analysis and determined what size fire station would be needed, provided design drawings to show what the spaces would be used for and estimated the cost of construction.
On Thursday, the town board authorized spending up to $30,000 for consulting and engineering work that would help the town determine what it might need to build a fire station without the city.
Meyer said that’s in the event a new facility is needed to serve the town of Milton and possibly the contracted towns.
For the vacant property that the town is looking at purchasing, the town board authorized up to $10,000 for surveying work.