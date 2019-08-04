TOWN OF MAGNOLIA

A unoccupied mobile home was destroyed Sunday in a fire south of Evansville.

The Evansville Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1800 block of North Knutson Road at 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Evansville Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived, the mobile home was fully involved, and the fire had spread to a nearby barn. Crews made an aggressive attack on the barn in an effort to save it, the news release said.

Firefighters were able to save most of the barn, but the mobile home was destroyed.

Fire departments from Footville, Orfordville, Brodhead, Albany and the town of Beloit were called for assistance. The Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville EMS also were on the scene.

This story may be updated.