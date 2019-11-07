TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE

A proposed large-scale chicken and egg farm in the town of La Prairie passed a crucial checkpoint Wednesday.

The La Prairie Town Board unanimously approved a conditional-use permit and zoning change, giving S&R Eggs permission to occupy more than 100 acres in the township west of Belding Road and continue its work toward building the farm.

To deny the conditional-use permit, the township would have had to point out inaccuracies or fact-based concerns over the health and safety of the community. The township had until mid-November to rule on the proposal.

The proposed farm would begin with 900,000 chickens in three buildings. It would eventually hold 3 million birds in 10 buildings, Town Chairman Allan Arndt told The Gazette in October.

Arndt said as of Wednesday, S&R hadn’t submitted any building applications, but the agreement and conditional-use permit will allow the town to hold the farm to its standards for such rules as lighting, setback limits and other requirements.

“The purpose of the conditional-use and road permit tonight was to recognize and get S&R Eggs to recognize that this is the standard we will hold them to, and the agreement says that they accept that standard and will live to it,” Arndt said.

If the company violates a term of the conditional-use permit, the township would notify S&R Eggs of noncompliance and the company would have 30 days to remedy the situation.

Town resident Shirley LaPointe said her understanding of the process was that if the company follows state and county rules, town residents don’t have much say in the decision.

LaPointe grew up on a farm, she said, and while S&R Eggs claims the farm won’t have a strong odor, LaPointe said other industrial farms in the area have said the same thing but still smell.

While she lives a distance from the proposed project, she has concerns.

“I’m not 100% happy with it,” she said. “I live a distance from it, but I feel for the people that are going to be looking at it and having the trucks drive by,” she said.

LaPointe said she hasn’t heard much conversation about the farm in the community day to day, but she’s worried about health problems.

“I just hope it (the farm) doesn’t become a problem,” she said.

Arndt, the town chairman, visited the company’s Whitewater location, where he said there was no odor. He expects there to be no issues as S&R moves into the township.

“I believe that if this facility runs the way that one (in Whitewater) does, I don’t anticipate problems,” Arndt said. “I haven’t lost sleep over this because I think this is a reasonable use and expectation for agricultural lands in the town of La Prairie.”

At a meeting in October, S&R environmental engineer Todd Watermolen said initial construction would begin in 2020 before building construction starts in 2021.