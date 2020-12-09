TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
A woman died in a town of La Prairie crash Tuesday, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the single-vehicle crash that had a car on fire on South Van Allen Road just north of East Maple Lane Road, according to the release. A lone woman was found in the driver’s seat.
The woman appeared to have collided with a tree in the ditch, the release states. Officials are still investigating the matter, and the woman’s identity had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.