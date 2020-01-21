TOWN OF JOHNSTOWN
The pending placement of a violent sex offender here has spurred town officials into considering a new sex offender ordinance.
The state is expected to place John M. Schaefer, 45, at a property in the 300 block of County Line Road. No date has been set for the placement.
Schaefer sexually assaulted two girls, ages 6 and 4, in Beloit in 1991. Less than a year later, he bribed a woman with a cognitive disability into having sex after the woman repeatedly said no.
Adopting the drafted ordinance would not prevent Schaefer’s placement in the town because decisions on violent sex offenders are managed by the state Department of Health Service’s Supervised Release Program. But his upcoming placement led town officials to consider an ordinance that would apply to nonviolent offenders, Town Board Chair Robert Mawhinney told The Gazette on Monday.
Town attorney Michael Oellerich presented the first draft of the ordinance at Monday’s town board meeting. Oellerich holds the same position with the town of Harmony, which is also trying to enact a similar ordinance.
Offenders “could be classified as a sex offender under our ordinance, but they may not be a sexually violent offender under the state statute,” he said. “These ordinances could potentially apply to more offenders.”
Under the proposed ordinance, offenders would be prohibited from both regular and full-time residency within 1,500 feet of schools, public parks, licensed day cares, libraries, playgrounds, pools, churches and other areas frequented by children.
Offenders would also be denied residency unless he or she was a resident of the township at the time of his or her most recent conviction. This is different from the ordinance the Harmony Town Board is considering, which would allow residents from anywhere in Rock County to be placed there. Town of Johnstown residents asked their board and Oellerich to make the change to their ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
The ordinance would not apply if an offender had established residency prior to the ordinance passing, a disqualifying site was built after the offender’s residency was established or the offender is a child living with an adult, the draft reads.
Violations of the ordinance would result in fines between $200 and $500 and prosecution fees.
While it might not prevent Schaefer’s placement, it could help prevent other sex offenders from living in the township, Oellerich said.
“Is this the perfect solution for any town? No, I don’t think it is, but it’s a step in the right direction for what I think the town is showing tonight and what the town board has heard ... that we want to have something in place,” he said.
As for Schaefer’s pending placement, residents suggested creating a park or other zoning changes to disallow him from living at the proposed address. Oellerich said at the meeting such moves likely wouldn’t hold up in court.