TOWN OF JANESVILLE

DeeDee Golberg still has more horses on her property than town ordinances allow, but she hopes a plan to build a new rescue facility will ease the Janesville Town Board's concerns.

Golberg's nonprofit Spirit Horse Equine Rescue launched a capital fund drive Tuesday with hopes of raising $1 million for a new facility, according to a news release.

She is scheduled to appear in front of the town board Monday night.

Golberg hopes to create a new facility with more land—50 to 80 acres—that would allow the nonprofit to hold open houses, teach clinics, provide work study programs and help people with post traumatic stress disorder, Golberg said.

It also would include an arena so the nonprofit could train horses in the winter, Golberg said.

The $1 million goal is based on estimates for land, equipment, facilities and infrastructure. The nonprofit has not hired an architect to provide drawings or renderings of what the new facility might look like, Golberg said.

Golberg has a few pieces of land in mind but will not finalize a location until enough money—about $125,000—is raised to make a down payment.

The rescue has a "couple thousand dollars" set aside for the facility. Golberg was unsure of the exact amount Wednesday evening.

She is not looking at land in the town of Janesville.

Golberg has been at odds with the town board since November, when the board told her she had to create a timeline for when she could reduce the number of horses on her property from 38 to 15 to comply with town ordinance.

The equine rescue is based on Golberg's 15-acre property, which is zoned A-2. Zoning laws allow only one large farm animal per acre.

Town ordinances define a large farm animal as “any horse, head of cattle, pony, sheep, goat or hog.”

In December, the town board told Golberg she had until April 1 to secure new homes for at least 23 horses. The horses did not have to be physically removed by April 1, but Golberg needed to know where they would be going and when.

Golberg said finding new homes for her horses—many of which have special needs—in the winter was a "Herculean task."

The rescue center received an offer from a facility in Waukesha County that would have housed all the horses, but the deal fell through at the last minute, Golberg said.

Dozens of people have called offering to house horses, but almost all of them changed their minds after learning the horses have special needs such as being blind or needing medicine multiple times a day, Golberg said.

The town board will meet Monday, the day of Golberg's deadline. Golberg plans to give a presentation on the rescue's capital fund drive then, she said.

Golberg hopes the board will consider the plan good enough to allow her to keep the horses on her land until a new facility is built.

Golberg hopes to make a down payment on land in the coming weeks and have land secured by mid-summer, but that all depends on whether the nonprofit can raise enough money quickly enough.

The town sued two other residents Porsche and John Kettelhut in December 2017 for having two horses more than allowed. The Kettelhuts operate A Right to Life Animal and Equine Sanctuary on their property.

A judge sided with the town and ordered the Kettelhuts to pay $11,792 in legal fees to the town and a $500 fine.

Golberg said she does not think she will be able to secure other housing for her horses until a new facility is established.

None of her horses, with the exception of one that went to a trainer, has left the property since December, Golberg said.

Golberg has been asked to take in about 35 horses since December and she has had to say no each time, she said.

Spirit Horse had early discussions with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to run its rescue at the humane society's anticipated new facility on County G south of Janesville.

The humane society has ended communication with the equine rescue and Golberg does not know why, she said.