TOWN OF FULTON
Railroad crossings in the town of Fulton will be updated after a two-year review by the state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads.
The Wisconsin & Southern Railroad crossings at Kidder Road and Newville Road were investigated in August 2018.
New flashing lights with gates will be required by Dec. 31, 2022, paid for by the railroad company.
The town of Fulton will clear brush and trim trees near the crossings to make the lights visible and will reposition and maintain the warning lights for the crossing.
The town also will install and maintain pavement markings by July 31.