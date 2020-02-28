TOWN OF FULTON
An alternative-energy company made its pitch Thursday night for a solar farm on about 450 acres southwest of Edgerton in the town of Fulton.
Some attended the meeting out of curiosity. A few had problems with the rows of solar panels that would produce 50 megawatts of electricity.
“It’s going to block my view of the sunset,” said a man who lives near the project but declined to give his name. The man also was concerned about the effects on wildlife, including eagles he said hunt on the property.
The man said he bought his home as retirement property eight years ago and is also concerned that the fenced-in solar farm would disrupt his deer hunting.
Geronimo Energy’s Ben Adamich told the man the panels would be significantly lower than a line of trees between the man’s home and the project, but the man did not seem to believe him.
Pat McGuire, who owns rental housing in the area, including the mobile home park at Indianford, was concerned about toxic material from the solar panels leaking into the groundwater.
“I don’t want that in my water,” McGuire said, pointing on his smartphone to a list of toxic chemicals used to make solar panels.
Amber Miller of Geronimo said the panels the company uses do not use fluids that could leak.
People also asked about snow buildup on the panels and possible damage. Miller said the company has more than 30 such projects in Minnesota and more in Canada and that snow rarely has to be removed.
If damage occurs, operators would be automatically alerted to fix the panels, she said.
McGuire also objected to solar panels not made in the United States.
“If they’re going to make millions and millions of dollars, employ some Americans,” he said.
McGuire threatened his tenants would vote to remove town board members who vote for the project.
The town, county and state all have to approve permits for the project, company officials said.
The town board and plan commission are scheduled to meet with company officials at 6 p.m. March 10. The town is being asked to approve a conditional-use permit.
The county and state will be asked to approve permits for access roads and drainage permits, Geronimo’s Kara Bakke said.
While nothing is a sure thing, “these guys seem very well prepared. This is not their first rodeo,” said Town Board Chairman Evan Sayre, who attended the open house. “I haven’t seen anything that it’s a red herring, that it won’t work,” Sayre said.
Geronimo met with town officials in September to introduce them to solar power and this project, company officials said.
Sayre said preliminary numbers indicate the solar farm would produce eight to nine times the property tax revenue for the town than the property does now. He noted Geronimo is required to preserve and restore the land for farming when the solar array is decommissioned.
Miller said the panels would last 25 to 35 years.
“Solar energy systems/power plants do not produce air pollution, water pollution or greenhouse gases,” according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“However, some toxic materials and chemicals are used to make the photovoltaic cells that convert sunlight into electricity. Some solar thermal systems use potentially hazardous fluids to transfer heat. Leaks of these materials could be harmful to the environment,” the administration says on its website.
Bakke said the panels will be in rows from north to south and would rotate for maximum exposure as the sun tracks across the sky. The panels’ maximum height would be about 12 feet.
Adamich said the land for the project is all leased except for the substation at the northwest corner of the proposed property. Bakke said the company typically plants perennials between the rows of panels. In some projects, haymaking is done between the panels, space permitting.
Adamich said the company is talking to electric utilities that might buy the solar power. He said no contract has been signed. A man from Rock Electric Cooperative attended the meeting and talked to Adamich but said he was not authorized to speak for the company.
A letter sent to residents said the North Rock Solar Project is proposed to connect to the electrical grid at American Transmission Company’s Sheepskin substation using a 69-kilovolt transmission line that would extend north from the field of solar panels.
Officials hope to begin construction as early as spring 2021 and start producing electricity later that year.
Company officials said Geronimo will set up an education fund that would direct $10,000 a year to local schools, but they didn’t specify which schools or districts would benefit.
The letter included an estimate of tax revenue of $200,000 a year.
The project would provide three to five full-time jobs and 150 jobs for construction, as well as “thousands (of dollars) in local infrastructure improvements and local spending.”
The company chose the location after considering electricity transmission capacity in the area, finding property suitable for development and a willing landowner, Adamich said.
Geronimo describes itself as a renewable energy company headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, with offices in North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Alabama, Colorado, New York and Michigan and wind and solar projects under construction or in operation that will generate more than 2,400 megawatts of electricity.
The project is one of several being developed in the area.
Invenergy announced last year it was buying land for a 1,750-acre solar farm that would generate up to 250 megawatts of electricity in the Walworth County town of Darien and the Rock County town of Bradford.
Invenergy also is planning a 400-megawatt solar site of about 1,500 acres in the Kenosha County town of Paris. Wisconsin Public Radio reported it would be the second-largest installation in the state.