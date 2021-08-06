The board of supervisors on Monday gave the green light to seeking state grant funding to help replace firefighting gear and considered possible parking rules near a new school building in the near future.
Board members approved a request to submit a grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Town Administrator Tim Wellnitz said the grant, if awarded, would cover half the cost of replacing expired components of wildland firefighting personal protective equipment for the Town of Beloit Fire Department.
The grant covers $8,279.75, which means the town’s 50% cost-share would be $4,139.88.
In documents detailing the grant application, Wellnitz wrote to the town board that firefighters require different types of gear for wildland fires and structural fires and that fighting each comes with a different set of risks. For example, physical exertion is more common than burn injuries in wildland fires.
“The purpose of wildland firefighting PPE is to provide protection against external thermal threats to prevent burn injuries and transfer internally generated heat to minimize heat stress injuries,” Wellnitz wrote. “Wildland firefighting PPE components will optimize the system for protection against both burn and heat stress injuries and maximize firefighter operational performance.”
In other business, the town board also scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 16 regarding proposed parking rules near a new school building.
The Beloit Turner School District requested that parking be prohibited on the east side of Bartels Drive, adjacent to Garden Prairie Intermediate School. The request is aimed at preventing traffic vision issues and minimizing conflicts in that area.
After the public hearing in two weeks, the board could take action to approve the item.
