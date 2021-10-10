A 67-year-old man died as the result of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to a Town of Beloit Police Department news release.
The release states a passerby saw an occupied vehicle against a tree near the intersection of Paddock and Spring Creek roads and called 911. Officers were dispatched at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. It is unknown what time the crash occurred.
Officers located a white 1997 Ford Escort among trees north of the intersection, according to the release. The driver, the lone occupant, was pinned inside the vehicle and had severe injuries. The release states the city of Beloit and town of Beloit fire departments extracted the driver, and he was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The release states it appears the vehicle was traveling north on Paddock Road and drove through the intersection with Spring Creek Road before it entered a ditch on the east side of the road and struck a tree.
According to the release, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The name of the driver will be released at a later time by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.