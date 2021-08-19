TOWN OF BELOIT
Cleaner waters means a healthier living environment for everyone in the area, said town of Beloit Community Development Director Tim Kienbaum, as the town prepares for a Rock River cleanup event.
“We’re just trying to keep pollution out of our rivers, lakes and streams. In the end, our water quality affects all of us,” Kienbaum said.
The 2021 Waterways Cleanup is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 at Preservation Park, 3444 S. Riverside Dr.
Volunteers who register by Aug. 21 will receive a free T-shirt at the event.
The cleanup event will begin at Preservation Park, and from there volunteers will work their way along the riverbanks toward Armstrong Eddy Park.
The volunteer cleanup started several years ago, but Kienbaum said the town took a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Many area municipalities have joined forces to to do similar cleanup events and other initiatives geared towards ensuring a cleaner Rock River, Kienbaum said.
Included in the Rock River Stormwater Group are the town of Beloit, city of Beloit, Beaver Dam, Janesville, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Milton, Watertown, Waupun, the city of Whitewater and UW-Whitewater.
Their efforts also have helped to keep the water quality up to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources standards. For example, the town of Beloit is one of many municipalities that holds an MS4 permit, which is related to management of pollution from stormwater runoff.
“It’s a big deal to us because it gives us access to additional resources and expertise,” Kienbaum said.
Additionally, Kienbaum said the township has received help over the years from UW-Whitewater students, who have promoted cleanup efforts.
“They kind of help us pull it together,” Kienbaum said.
Andy Dahl, an assistant professor of marketing at UW-Whitewater, has served for five years as faculty adviser for the UW-Whitewater student volunteers involved with the river cleanup work.
By sharing resources, Dahl said everyone benefits. He added that each individual can take proactive steps to minimize river pollution.
For example, residents are encouraged to properly dispose of garbage and recyclables, not dump lawn clippings into storm drains, avoid littering, and reduce salt usage over the winter.
When certain harmful materials are dumped into storage drains, they can kill off fish or cause unwanted algae blooms in local rivers.
In 2019, when the last cleanup event was held in the towns, about 200 volunteers showed up, Dahl said.
During past events, Dahl said volunteers have fished all sorts of items out of the Rock River, including tires, bicycles, bottles and television sets.
“What happens upstream also impacts the water quality and wildlife,” Dahl said. “We hope to see more people and clean up more trash so we can prevent it from ending up in the waterways.”