Crews work on the 500-acre solar farm located near Highway 213 and County Q in the town of Beloit. Alliant Energy’s 65-megawatt Paddock Solar Energy Project is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.
TOWN OF BELOIT—Construction is well underway on the $98 million, 500-acre Paddock Solar Project in the town of Beloit.
The 65-megawatt Paddock Solar Project going in near Highway 213 and County Q is one Alliant Energy’s larger projects, with 150,000 to 165,000 solar panels planned to be installed, construction manager Eric Jensen said. The energy is produces will power up to 17,000 homes.
Alliant Energy said in a news release this week that about 60% of the civil site work is now completed. That includes roads, driveways, laydown yards and site grading.
About 30% of the underground electrical cable is installed and Alliant Energy crews are currently installing piles, metal columns that anchor solar array structures to the ground. As piles are installed, crews will begin to install the racking systems that support the solar panels.
Fencing is being added around the site while work on a utility substation has begun.
The substation will connect the solar arrays to the main electric grid and ensure the panels are ready to use at a flip of a switch.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023, an Alliant Energy spokesperson said. About 100 union construction workers are expected to be working on site through the project’s completion.
Prior to construction starting, the town of Beloit raised concerns about potential damage to roads. Town supervisors and Alliant Energy staff came to an agreement that the company would cover the cost of any damage done to the roads during construction as well as paying additional permit fees.
Alliant Energy staff paid the town of Beloit $4,502 for the initial operations permit and will pay $521 for an additional building permit for any temporary structures used during construction including trailers or field offices.
