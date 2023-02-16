TOWN OF BELOIT—Construction is well underway on the $98 million, 500-acre Paddock Solar Project in the town of Beloit.

The 65-megawatt Paddock Solar Project going in near Highway 213 and County Q is one Alliant Energy’s larger projects, with 150,000 to 165,000 solar panels planned to be installed, construction manager Eric Jensen said. The energy is produces will power up to 17,000 homes.

