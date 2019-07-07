TOWN OF BELOIT

A town of Beloit home exploded in flames and was destroyed after a car crashed through it and into the living room early Sunday morning, authorities said.

In a news release, the Town of Beloit Fire Department said a two-story home at 3026 S. Riverside Drive caught fire after a Buick Century went off the road near the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Inman Parkway, careened through a yard, and crashed into the home at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find the car had crashed about halfway into a living room, caught fire and then engulfed the house in flames, town of Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Richard Tippelt said.

Fire crews from town of Beloit, Orfordville and town of Turtle responded, and firefighters knocked down the car fire. Tippelt said the fire spread to the attic and that flames caused about $160,000 in damage to the home, destroying it.

Tippelt said the home was listed for sale and that no one currently lives there.

Authorities were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle, Tippelt said. He said town of Beloit police were still investigating the incident and trying to locate anyone who might have been in the car but left the scene after the crash, Tippelt said.

Crews from the cities of Janesville, Clinton, Evansville, Beloit and Milton responded for assistance, as did Illinois fire departments from the municipalities of Rockton, Roscoe and Harlem, authorities said.