TOWN OF BELOIT

A town of Beloit home that has received numerous complaints over the past year has been deemed unfit for human occupation, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Town of Beloit Police Officer Andrew Arnold searched the house at 3702 W. Spring Creek Road in town of Beloit on June 14.

He determined the residence was "unfit for human occupation based on interior condition," the search warrant reads.

No items were removed, according to the search warrant.

At least 36 calls for services have been generated at the property in the past year, according to the affidavit, and 11 calls have been generated since Jan. 1. Nineteen calls in the past year have been animal complaints.

Other complaints have included disorderly conduct, harassment and “deplorable living conditions." The home has been the repeated focus of multiple quality-of-life issues and complaints since March 2018, according to the affidavit.

The woman who owns and occupies the home has two licensed service dogs, according to the affidavit.

Town of Beloit Police Officer Richard Felger responded to the residence June 8 for a harassment complaint. During the incident, the woman said she had 14 dogs, 10 of which were from a recent litter of puppies.

Felger reported a “strong odor” coming from the residence.

A town of Beloit police officer also has reported the “odor of animal waste” and the smell of urine from the residence on numerous occasions, according to the affidavit.

The woman was placed on the “no adopt” list by the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin after one of her dogs had to be euthanized because of its “general state of health," according to the affidavit.

A neighbor of the residence has appealed his property assessment because of the condition of the house, according to the affidavit, and neighborhood residents are considering a class action lawsuit for diminished property value.

The woman is in an ongoing abatement process to fix a broken fence, according to the affidavit. Improvements to the fence must be completed by July 16.

Arnold wrote he has observed refuse, construction materials, plastic tarps, bicycles in disrepair and pickup truck components on the property.