TOWN OF BELOIT
When he arrives at the Beloit Town Hall next month as the new town administrator, Tim Wellnitz plans to learn everything he can about local developments and jump right into his job.
Wellnitz, who is currently Janesville's assistant city attorney, will start his town job Feb. 22 at a salary of $90,000.
“I’m grateful to the town board for this opportunity,” Wellnitz said. “I’m looking forward to getting started on the exciting things ahead.”
Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said Wellnitz accepted the job Thursday.
“He was the best candidate. We’re lucky that he was interested and came on board, and we’re happy to assist him in any way possible,” Rose said. “He has a very good demeanor and is extremely intelligent. I’m looking forward to assisting him with continuing our growth and the progress that we have made in the town and look forward to what we can accomplish as a group.”
Wellnitz has been Janesville's assistant city attorney since 2008. Prior to that, he was the bureau director for the Wisconsin Department of Regulation & Licensing. He also worked as an agency liaison under former Gov. Jim Doyle.
Wellnitz sat on the Janesville City Council from 2004 to 2008 and has been involved with youth sports in the Janesville area.
Rose said town officials were impressed by Wellnitz’s prior experience as an attorney and manager.
The town administrator role has changed hands a few times in the last few years. After Ian Haas resigned in 2018, former fire chief Gene Wright stepped up to serve as interim administrator. When Wright retired last October, the town board asked Rose to fill in.
“We’re looking forward to having that stability in that position,” Rose said.
Rose said he appreciated that the town board trusted him to lead the town until it could find a permanent administrator. He is ready to resettle into his primary role as public works director.
Rose said Wellnitz will not have to live in the town. Wellnitz currently lives in Janesville with his family.