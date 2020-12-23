TOWN OF BELOIT
The Beloit Town Board plans to interview three finalists for town administrator.
During Monday night’s board meeting, board members agreed to schedule a hybrid of virtual and in-person interviews with the three finalists at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
“I was absolutely pleased with the quality of candidates that we received,” Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said.
The three finalists for the town administrator role are:
- Sean Hutchison, who is city administrator in Jamaica Beach, Texas. He previously served as city manager in Sheldon, Iowa. Hutchison earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kennedy Western University in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He also attended Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse and was part of UW-Madison’s certified public manager program.
- Tim Wellnitz, a Janesville resident and assistant Janesville city attorney. He was involved in the certified public manager program at UW-Madison. Wellnitz earned a bachelor of science degree from UW-Whitewater and earned a law degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law. He also is actively involved with Janesville-area youth sports and previously had a seat on the Janesville City Council.
- James Weiss, who is from Fontana. Weiss previously served as administrator in the Village of Williams Bay. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Arizona State University and earned his master of business administration degree at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois.
Weiss was terminated as village administrator in Williams Bay in October. Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan said while it was not a mutual decision, there was no illegal activity involved, and he described it as a personal relations matter.
In recent weeks, Janesville-based firm RD Worldwide has been assisting the town by screening candidates for the administrator role. Rose said interview panels have included residents, department heads and board supervisors.
Rose said he believes the town could choose an administrator perhaps by the end of January.
The township is experiencing historic growth and housing development, and Rose said town officials aim to keep that momentum going with a forward-thinking administrator at the helm.
“It provides the township hopefully a stable leadership and someone with foresight on how to continue to improve upon the progress we’ve already been making,” Rose said. “I think it’s important that we have that stable face of the town in place.”
The administrator will earn a salary of $75,000 to $90,000, depending on the successful candidate’s qualifications.
The town of Beloit has been seeking a town administrator since the departure of Gene Wright in October. Wright had filled the dual role of fire chief and town administrator since October 2018 after former administrator Ian Haas left the position vacant.