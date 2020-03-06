TOWN OF BELOIT
Following the lead of other stateline-area communities, the town of Beloit might establish a room tax on motels and other short-term rentals, using the money to help promote tourism.
Interim Town Administrator Gene Wright told the town board this week that he recently met with representatives from tourism agency Visit Beloit about a possible agreement after rental owners in the town said they wanted to be included on Visit Beloit’s website.
“Right now, we have no skin in the game whatsoever. This would get us involved with that,” Wright said.
Wright on Monday presented a draft ordinance enacting a room tax for Airbnb-type, by-owner rentals. The proposal could come before the board at its next meeting March 16.
Airbnb is an online service that connects people seeking overnight accommodations with people who want to temporarily rent their houses or properties.
The board took no action Monday, and the proposed town ordinance—which is based on a Beloit city ordinance—could still undergo changes.
The proposed room tax would be set at 8%, with 80% of that money going to Visit Beloit, which is consistent with other communities that already charge room taxes.
Visit Beloit is funded primarily through hotel/motel tax revenue paid by tourists, said Visit Beloit CEO Celestino Ruffini.
“We’re dependent on driving visitors to the area,” Ruffini said. “The tax will allow a stronger mechanism to monitor short-term rentals in the community.”
Short-term rentals can be motels, hotels, single bedrooms, shared bedrooms or vacation homes. The description “short term,” under state law, applies to any property where a renter stays for 30 days or fewer.
At the end of January, Ruffini said Visit Beloit was aware of about 15 short-term rentals in the 53511 ZIP code.
Ruffini said a room tax recommendation is based mostly on the growing short-term rental market, additional security and more safety inspections.
He said Visit Beloit would use any extra income to promote tourism in the town.