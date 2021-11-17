A longtime command staff member in the Town of Beloit Police Department is poised to become leader of the department after action by the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors earlier this week.
Lt. LeAnn Jones was named permanent chief of the department, effective Jan. 1, by the board after supervisors accepted the resignation of outgoing Police Chief Ron Northrop. Northrop is retiring at the end of the year after serving for five years as chief.
As part of the command shuffle, Lt. Bryan Hasse was named deputy chief, also effective Jan. 1.
Town of Beloit Administrator Tim Wellnitz said Jones was “very qualified and willing” to lead going forward, noting that both Jones and Hasse have provided strong leadership since joining the department.
“We are fortunate that they are both willing to stay on board to lead us into the next chapter,” Wellnitz said. “I have been impressed with their leadership. It’s been nice to see their working relationship and I am confident in them individually and as a team moving forward.”
Jones was first hired as patrol officer in April 2011 before being promoted to sergeant in April 2017 and lieutenant in January 2019. Jones also has past experience as an emergency medical technician and an emergency 911 dispatcher.
The longtime officer is also the chairperson of the Roscoe, Illinois, Police and Fire Commission and deputy emergency management director for the town of Beloit.
Jones has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and is a graduate of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Command College, where she earned the Wisconsin certified public manager designation.
Hasse was first hired as a patrol officer in March 2012 before being promoted to sergeant in March 2017 and to lieutenant in January 2019. He is a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a Russian voice interceptor and electronic warfare specialist with experience as an adviser to the Afghan National Police Undercover Investigative and Surveillance Unit.
Hasse previously worked in the Beloit Police Department as a police dog handler and drug/gang investigator.
With the change in leadership, the board also approved reorganizing the department to add a sergeant and patrol officer.
“We had to pivot and best see where we could use the resources,” Wellnitz said.
The shuffle will minimize the potential for only having one officer or sergeant on patrol at a time.
