JANESVILLE

A healthy tomato plant is the promised land of gardening.

Imagine a year with no leaf spot, early blight or wilt. A year without blossom end rot, cat facing, sun scald, green shoulders and certainly no late blight.

It happened to me twice. I believe the years were 1846 and 1847—it seems that long ago anyway.

At February’s Wisconsin Public Television Garden & Landscape Expo, Dane County Extension horticultural educator Lisa Johnson spoke to a full house about how to raise tomatoes.

The room was full of gardeners diligently writing everything down, desperately hoping for a bumper crop of home-grown tomatoes unlike anything that can be found in the store.

At the time, I thought they were all saps. If I, Catherine W. Idzerda, daughter of gardening guru Stanley J. Idzerda, could not grow good tomatoes, than none of these desperate scribblers could do it, either.

Don’t be offended. If you keep reading, you’ll have the chance to feel smug and say snide things about me on social media.

So here you are. It’s spring, and you’re gazing at the display of tomato plants at your local nursery or the Rotary Botanical Gardens plant sale. The choices appear to be endless, and you just want a %#&@ tomato plant.

Tomato types

Here’s an explanation of your choices:

Cherry and grape: Small tomatoes but not necessarily small plants.

Container: Smaller plants that can grow on the patio or in the garden.

Please note: Good soil and a large-enough pot are crucial for these tomatoes’ production and health. The standard recommendation is an 18-inch to 24-inch pot. They’ll grow in something smaller, such as a 5-gallon bucket, but you’ll need to water and fertilize them frequently.

If you expect to be away for a weekend during the summer, get potting soil with moisture control. Without it, two hot days will mean the end of your plants.

If you’re using a 5-gallon bucket, drill several holes in the bottom. Most plants don’t like having their feet continually wet.

Paste or Roma tomatoes: Oblong tomatoes that are good for canning or sauce. They have a nice, firm consistency.

Heirloom: An heirloom tomato is an open-pollinated variety. That means if you saved the seeds from that plant, they would produce the same type of tomato again.

It’s easy to explain what heirlooms are not. You know the tomatoes in the grocery stores? Those tomatoes are hybrids, designed to retain their shape during shipping and handling. Upside: Tomatoes will not be crushed in transit. Downside: Our spirits will be crushed by eating them.

Although a handful of garden tomato varieties are heirlooms, the term usually refers to older varieties of different colors: purple-black, pink, white, vibrant orange, green and several shades of red. They have names such as Cherokee Purple, Purple Bumble Bee, Solar Flare, Green Zebra, Garden Peach and German Johnson.

Hybrid: These tomatoes are designed to be resistant to common diseases. You’ll have plenty of great choices here, but remember that “resistant” is not the same as “immune.”

Growing habits and diseases

Early vs. late: Tomato labels and seed packets usually indicate the number of days until harvest. Hybrids such as Early Girl will ripen in about 55 days, depending on the weather. With careful planning you could pick crop after crop of tomatoes. Keep in mind tomatoes need warm nights to ripen. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to get those well into September.

Determinate vs. indeterminate: Determinate plants are usually sort of shrubby and about 3 to 4 feet tall. The fruits ripen all at once. Indeterminate plants can range from 4 to 5 feet and taller, and the plants continue to produce fruit.

Label letters: Tomato labels have a series of letters listing the diseases to which the plant is resistant. You might see LB, V, F, N or TSWV. Those stand for late blight, Verticillium wilt, Fusarium wilt, nematode resistance and tomato spotted wilt virus.

That should cover just about all the diseases tomatoes get, right?

LOL, no.

Tomato success

Now you are ready to proceed to gardening greatness.

But first I must shout at you: DO NOT PLANT YOUR TOMATOES UNTIL JUNE.

I can’t say that loud enough or often enough. Overeager gardeners often make the mistake of putting plants in early on the off-chance that the last frost has occurred. At the end of May, you’ll see these gardeners desperately looking for their favorite varieties, only to find that the German Johnsons are sold out.

In an interview, UW Extension’s Lisa Johnson (no relation to German) said good cultural practices are key to tomato success.

“Cultural practices” does not mean you have to take your plants to the opera. It refers to how you care for plants.

Her recommendations include:

Support large and indeterminate plants with trellises, not cages.

Tomato diseases thrive in humid conditions and those cone shaped cages create a jungle of leaves with little room for air circulation.

When using a trellis, buy a system that is sturdy enough to carry the tomato variety you’ve chosen.

Mulch around the bottom of the plants. Diseases can over winter in the soil. Rain and hand watering will splash soil onto the plant.

Water around the base, not over the top. Again, you’re trying to reduce humidity. Yes, Mother Nature does water tomatoes from the top, but Johnson doesn’t recommend that for mere mortals.

Many heirlooms don’t have disease resistance. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t grow them; just be aware.

Do not compost diseased plants. Throw them in the trash.

Practice crop rotation. Don’t plant tomatoes or other members of the tomato family—official name Solanaceae—such as green peppers, chili peppers and potatoes in the same spot year after year. By changing locations, insect pests and soil-borne diseases have less chance to establish themselves.

Overall, keep the “disease triangle” in mind. To flourish, a disease needs a susceptible host, the proper environment and a pathogen, Johnson said. So buy healthy plants from nurseries or the Rotary Botanical Gardens plant sale. Create a proper environment with good soil and the right pot for container tomatoes. In the garden, stake or trellis those indeterminate plants, and don’t compost diseased plants ... you get the idea.

Mea culpa master gardeners

I used to be a master gardener, but I dropped the certification because the continuing education was so—how shall I put this?—uneducational. I’m not going to sit in a hot conference room for four hours to learn that water is wet, nothing grows under black walnut trees and nitrogen helps with green, leafy growth.

That’s why my lack of tomato success was so irksome. I did everything right, but my Brandywines, Early Girl Flares and German Johnsons wilted and died almost overnight. Or they would develop some wasting disease that looked like a cross between leaf spot and dengue fever.

While hunting for Lisa Johnson’s contact information on the UW Extension website, I was sidetracked by a PDF about growing tomatoes. At the end of the document, it noted that tomatoes and other members of the Solanaceae family should be planted at least—and now I’m going to shout again—60 FEET AWAY from black walnut trees.

My garden is 40 feet square. It has no place that is 60 feet away from a black walnut tree.

So who’s the sap now?

I guess that would be me.