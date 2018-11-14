JANESVILLE
Tom "The Awesome Mailman" Hathaway of Janesville is set to appear Friday on an episode of Steve Harvey’s TV show “Steve” to discuss his Helping the Homeless fundraiser in September.
The episode on which Hathaway is scheduled to appear via video chat starts at 3 p.m. Friday on WMTV, Madison’s NBC affiliate. The show posts some of its clips to its website, stevetv.com.
Representatives from the show said they had “something special” for Hathaway in the episode, which has already been recorded. The description for the episode says, “Steve helps a mailman raise money for homeless people.”
The event, which Hathaway used to hold in his backyard before it gained popularity and moved to the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, raised more than $10,000 for local nonprofits.
