Steve Harvey presents Janesville’s Tom Hathaway, also known as Tom ‘The Awesome Mailman,’ with a check from Sam’s Club for $5,000 to his Helping the Homeless fundraiser.

JANESVILLE

When Steve Harvey told Tom “The Awesome Mailman” Hathaway that Sam’s Club would be donating $5,000 to his Helping the Homeless fundraiser, Hathaway beamed a smile familiar to many in Janesville.

Hathaway smiled and gave two thumbs up after learning about the latest donation while appearing on Harvey’s show, “Steve,” via video chat on an episode that aired Friday.

Hathaway started his fundraiser in 2013 in his backyard, and on Friday his cause made it to Harvey’s set in California.

“I love what you’re doing and so do our friends over at Sam’s Club,” Harvey said. “They wanna make it just a little bit easier for you to keep up the good work.”

The $5,000 will add to the more than $10,000 Hathaway raised in September. The money from his fifth-annual event went to:

  • Everyone Cooperating to Help Others (ECHO), $1,618.
  • GIFTS Men’s Shelter, $1,618.
  • HealthNet of Rock County, $1,618.
  • House of Mercy, $1,718.
  • Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, $1,618.
  • Project 16:49, $1,818.

In the first four years of his event, he said he raised about $26,000.

“Our community, because of this, has come together,” Hathaway said on the show. “It’s just an amazing thing when you see what happens.”

Hathaway could not be reached for comment Friday.

The main part of his fundraiser is to raise awareness and help the community, he told Harvey.

A video of the segment is available on YouTube, at gazettextra.com/mailman, and on the show’s website, stevetv.com.

“Thanks for everything you’re doing, brother,” Harvey said before closing the segment. “You’re doing great, man.”

