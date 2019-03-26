JANESVILLE

When it comes to his idea of building a small village of tiny homes for homeless people in Janesville’s Fourth Ward, Richard Snyder might have to take his plans back to the drawing board.

Some who live near the proposed site of his tiny home enclave told Snyder on Tuesday night he should retool his plan by finding a location outside the Fourth Ward.

Many in a group of about two dozen Fourth Ward residents made it clear to Snyder during a meeting of the Fourth Ward Neighborhood Action Team that they do not want to live near a cluster of four 200-square-foot homes that would be managed as transitional housing for people recovering from homelessness.

Residents said they would like to see homeless people find help, but they fear a village of tiny homes could bring crime, public intoxication, drug use and other bad behavior into the Fourth Ward if it isn't managed properly.

Snyder laid out his proposal to build the small houses, telling residents during the meeting that he has raised $5,200 for the project, he has designs in the works for the village, and that the owner of a residential lot on South Franklin Street has promised to donate land for the project. He said a Janesville nonprofit is considering owning and managing the homes as recovery housing for homeless people.

The group, which met in the basement of the All Saints Anglican Church, had a barrage of questions for Snyder and a clear message from some in the Fourth Ward who would live closest to the proposed tiny homes. They said they’re not on board.

Jessica Jones said she would live right next door to the site. She said a nearby homeless drop-in center that once was in the Fourth Ward, but no longer is, brought a host of problems to the neighborhood—including, she said, intoxicated people she would find passed out in her driveway.

Jones doesn’t want “alcoholics breaking into my yard,” used syringes laying around the property, public defecation or increased crime—problems Jones said she has read are linked with some tiny home villages around the country.

Jones said she wants to see homeless people get help, but she’s more interested in protecting her children.

“I’m not willing to risk the safety of my family on good intentions,” she told Snyder and Jim Crittenden, a Janesville resident partnering with Snyder on the project.

Darcy Cherry said the Fourth Ward has tried the past few years to shed crime and drug problems. She said “we’ve got enough poverty” in the Fourth Ward and that a new and, she believes, unstable population to the neighborhood could make the Fourth Ward “go backwards.”

Jones and others said they were disappointed Snyder had not approached them about the project and its location before he went public with the plan. Jones said she thought Snyder was “getting really ahead of things” by unveiling a plan before he had a firm commitment from a social service nonprofit to manage and operate the tiny homes.

Snyder gave the Fourth Ward residents a book of sketches that show what the homes would look like, and he told them the plan still faces multiple city planning and zoning hurdles.

Snyder said he has looked at multiple locations for the proposal, but he chose a vacant, 8,800-square-foot lot in the Fourth Ward located just west of the Ace Hardware store at 200 S. River St. because the lot’s owner offered to give the land away if a nonprofit took over the property.

Snyder told the residents he has been in talks with GIFTS Men’s Shelter, an agency that runs a homeless shelter on Janesville’s west side.

Snyder and Crittenden said the agency hasn’t committed to managing or operating Snyder’s proposed tiny homes.

Snyder said he never planned to manage the homes himself. He said he likes the idea of a group like GIFTS running the tiny homes because the agency has expertise helping homeless people recover and it has strict rules within its programs that prohibit its clients from using drugs and alcohol.

Bob Stenzel, another Fourth Ward neighbor, told Snyder he's concerned that loopholes in in fair-housing laws might make it hard for a manager of the tiny homes to evict people who misbehave or backslide into behaviors that might have led them to become homeless in the first place.

Resident Billy Bob Grahn, who runs a drug and alcohol recovery home in Janesville, pointed out that a high number of homeless people have mental health and substance abuse problems, including alcoholism.

Grahn said he believes sudden isolation in housing can come as a shock to people recovering from addiction and homelessness.

He believes Snyder’s proposal might make more sense if it included on-site managers who worked hand-in-hand with residents every day.

“Anything less than that, and you’re gonna hurt them,” Grahn said.

Others, including Jones, told Snyder his project should have more than just four tiny homes and that Snyder should consider an on-site service center for residents.

Fourth Ward resident Angela Cardinal said she would back such a project—as long as it wasn’t in her neighborhood. She pictures a tiny home village on the outskirts of Janesville as being a “better fit.”

Snyder said he never imagined Fourth Ward residents would have such opposition to tiny homes. He said he's sorry if his plan has caused “heartache” among residents.

Snyder said he plans to go forward on the project even if he has to find a different location or expand plans to include on-site resources for residents.

“You need people for feedback,” Snyder said. “So I got feedback, and I listened. I’m not deterred a bit. I’m going forward with this project, as far as I can take it. It won’t be 50 houses, but I’ll do more than four (homes). I’ll add services on the grounds. I was just thinking too small, I guess.”