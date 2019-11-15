JANESVILLE

Former State Sen. Tim Cullen received the Hometown Hero Award during the Nov. 12 floor session of the State Assembly, according to a press release from Rep. Debra Kolste’s office.

Cullen, who was elected as a Democrat, served 16 years representing the 15th Senate District. He has spent much of his effort and time in bettering the Janesville community and introducing programs to that effect, according to the release.

Programs he has helped create and continues to fund include the Janesville Minority Teacher Scholarship; the Tim Cullen Summer Institute Internship Program; and the Janesville Free Press, a student newspaper that compensates students for their published work.

“Janesville is lucky to have someone so dedicated to Janesville area students, and I was happy for the opportunity to recognize his many contributions to our community,” Kolste said in the news release.

Kolste nominated Cullen for the award.