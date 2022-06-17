JANESVILLE
Elected and appointed government public officials, private sector leaders and others involved in local, state and federal government headlined a series of events for five Janesville high school students chosen to attend this year’s Tim Cullen Institute.
Jacob Behrend, Ellen Joyce, Liberty Speth, Natalie Spicer and Begonia Vingers are being briefed for two weeks by a variety of government representatives including Congressman Bryan Steil, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Sue Conley, Wisconsin Sen. Janis Ringhand, former Rock County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Dillion, Rock County Administrator Josh Smith, Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag, Janesville School Board Commissioner Greg Ardrey, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson.
A list of those who met with the students accompanies this story.
“The best way to describe this program is that it is a crash course in state and local government with a glimpse of the federal level,” Cullen said. “The program co-directors, Kate Bennett and Andrea Nickel, put together a schedule of meetings with key people who can explain what they do and how they do it. This two-week program also gives students an opportunity to ask questions to get a better understanding of how government works.”
One question and answer session was held last week at Jeff’s Kitchen in Janesville with Judge Dillon.
“Tim’s institute is a good program in that it integrates all aspects of government, local and state, and various types of businesses operations,” Dillon said. “The program then exposes the students to leaders in all these fields.”
Cullen founded the program to provide Janesville high school juniors an opportunity to not only study government, but to gain first-hand knowledge on-site from the people who not only make government decisions and policies, but from those who carry out those policies.
Juniors are chosen for the program in hopes they will, during their senior year, discuss with younger classmates the benefits of the program. The academy strives to serve students from any and all Janesville high schools.
The students also hear from key, behind the scene, people in government.
Bob Lang, the director of the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau, has been a strong supporter of the program and has met with the students very year since the program’s inception.
“Bob has a way of explaining highly technical fiscal matters in a way we can all understand them,” Cullen said. “Bob knows more about the state budget than the five smartest legislators combined.”
The students also learned about elections from two key people who administer them – Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson and Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler.
From the private sector side, Janesville attorneys Duffy Dillon and Katharine Cullen met with the students in an informal question and answer session to discus a variety of legal matters.
Dan Cullen of J.P. Cullen & Sons, a longtime Janesville construction company, provided students with a history of the company and a look at current projects. Jeff Mayers from WisPolitics.com and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel state government reporter Molly Beck provided students with a media perspective on state politics and government issues.
Bennett said the program fits well with classroom learning.
“The institute provides a 360-degree perspective on how government and communities exist,” Bennett said. “This learning outside the classroom walls experience helps connect the dots.”
Nickel pointed out that the institute brings together students and expert leaders.
“The students receive a real-world experience that provides them with invaluable knowledge,” she said.
Students who will be juniors next school year can get information about the institute and make arrangements for applying by viewing the institute’s Facebook page or reaching out to Bennett at kbennett@janesville.k12.wi.us.
Cullen offers a $500 scholarship for each student to recognize their interest in government, the completion of the institute’s program and helps compensate the students for lost wages from a summer job.
Many of the leaders who meet with the students have participated in the institute for many years and plan to continue what has become an annual tradition.
“I’ve already put it on my calendar for next year,” Dillon said.