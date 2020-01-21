JANESVILLE
The Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club is now selling tickets for its 17th annual Truck on Ice fundraiser.
Residents who buy tickets must guess when the truck will break through the ice on the Traxler Park lagoon. The $3,000 grand prize will be given to the closest guess, and $250 and $100 prizes will be awarded to the second and third runners-up.
Club member Glenn Disrude told The Gazette the lagoon ice isn't thick enough to hold the truck yet, but the club hopes to place the vehicle sometime during the week of Feb. 3-8.
The cost is $10 for three guesses or $20 for eight guesses. Tickets are available from any Golden K member or from these businesses:
- Davis Citgo, 45 E. Racine St.
- Mac’s Pizza Shack, 2307 Milton Ave.
- My Apartment Pub & Grill, 15 N. Arch St.
- Hometown Pharmacy, 21 S. Jackson St.
- Summit Credit Union, 2330 Kennedy Road.
Proceeds support scholarships for Craig and Parker high school seniors, Craig Closet, Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and the Janesville Early Literacy Program. The money also helps homeless students.