JANESVILLE

Tickets are now available for the Elks Ladies' annual Dollars for Scholars luncheon and style show Saturday, May 18, at the Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St.

The event features an 11 a.m. social hour, lunch at noon and "Passion for Fashion" style show at 1:15 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Fashions for the show will come from Bradley's of Delavan with commentary from store owner Lois Stritt.

Dollars for Scholars is a major fundraiser for the Elks Ladies' scholarship program, which awards four $500 scholarships annually to two students each from Craig and Parker high schools.

Tickets are $25 in advance, and only a limited number will be sold at the door. For tickets, call JoAnn Hanson at 608-752-7055 or Ginny Mills at 608-754-3657.

For more information or questions, call Phylis Olson at 608-752-7793.