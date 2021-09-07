EDGERTON
Roaring back after a year away, the Rock River Thresheree saw around 15,000 people filter through the show grounds outside of Edgerton over the Labor Day weekend.
The Thresheree, held Friday through Monday, featured, as always, tractors and other assorted agricultural equipment and demonstrations, with this year’s featured exhibitions focused on steam-powered equipment.
Families gathered to watch blacksmithing, coal-powered sawmill operations and sorghum making, as kids took the popular train ride around the grounds. Each afternoon, crowds gathered for the Parade of Power that put on display many vintage machines, all operating as if they were new and ready to work.
Standing next to a massive log hauler fitted with waist-high treads and a boiler hissing with steam, volunteer operator Paul Ehlinger spent his days at the Thresheree showing off a Phoenix Log Hauler from 1911.
Ehlinger and a host of other volunteers work year-round to maintain the last-known operating log hauler of its kind in North America. He said it’s one of just three in the world still in operation.
The hauler was used by the Jones Lumber Co., based in Wabeno, before it was decommissioned in 1929 and then donated to the town where it remained until 1963. In 1966, the hauler was certified and restored, and it has been inspected every year since.
“It’s nice to see people really enjoy it,” Ehlinger said. “I am all about history. It’s your past and you have to preserve it. We have to get younger generations interested in this because we need to carry on that legacy. I want to do this because of the heritage behind it.”
In its time, the log hauler would be sent deep into Wisconsin’s logging areas on ice roads. Crews used the massive machine to reach places inaccessible by horse-drawn sleighs.
Over the years, Ehlinger said he has helped other volunteers replace various parts of the antique machine to rebuild the tread’s roller system and reinforce the hauler’s boiler.
“It takes a lot of maintenance, cleaning and other types of repairs,” Ehlinger said. “I have always had a passion for it. Heritage is what it’s all about.”
The Thresheree is one of Rock County’s longest running annual events, and organizers said seeing large crowds after the canceled 2020 show was special.
“The thing about this place is that it’s called a reunion for a reason,” Thresheree President Todd Ligman said. “Everyone gets out here and everyone is really happy to be back out and together again. So much of it is about tradition. Their families come out every year.”