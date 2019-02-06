01STOCK_RAILROAD

The state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads has ordered two railroad companies to install new gates and lights at three crossings in Rock County.

County J in the town of La Prairie, Delavan Street in the city of Janesville and County KK in the town of Lima all cross railroads. In a motion released Tuesday, the agency said the railroad companies that cross those roads must install and maintain 12-inch automatic flashing LED lights with gates.

Union Pacific, which operates the crossing at County J, also must install retroreflective railroad crossing signs.

Wisconsin and Southern Railroad owns the crossings at Delavan Street and County KK.

The companies are required to make the improvements by Dec. 31, 2021.

Tuesday’s motion was a routine order for the agency, which has regulatory authority over Wisconsin railroads, a representative said. It likely was prompted by the agency's standard process for addressing upgrades.

Municipalities, the county and the railroad companies, who technically own the railroads, must fulfill state-mandated requirements for railroad crossings. 

