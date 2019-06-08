JANESVILLE

The Rock County Board will vote to induct Albert “Al” Funk, Sandra Kraft and Tom Presny to the Rock County Hall of Honor on Thursday.

Kraft was a Rock County Board member from 2000-18. She was instrumental in starting the annual Rock County Rabies Clinic and has served as town of Fulton treasurer and clerk/treasurer and as city of Evansville clerk/treasurer.

Funk has served on the Rock County Veteran's Service Commission since 2002. He has chaired numerous American Legion committees, and he started Rock County Youth Government Day. Funk also has volunteered for the Wisconsin School for the Blind, Salvation Army and the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll campaign.

Presny served on the Rock County Parks Advisory Committee for more than 20 years and was instrumental in organizing the Friends of Rock County Parks. He also assisted in organizing the Friends of Turtle Creek, Gathering Place Fishing Club and was a Gathering Place Senior Center board member.