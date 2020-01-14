MILTON
One more candidate has joined the race for three seats on the Milton City Council.
Devin Elliott submitted nomination papers by the 5 p.m. Friday filing deadline, which had been extended after council member Jerry Elsen failed to file noncandidacy papers on time.
Elliot told Adams Publishing Group that he had planned to run for council in 2021 but changed his mind after the filing deadline was extended.
He joins incumbents Lynda Clark and Ryan Holbrook in running for the three seats, which carry two-year terms. No primary election will be held.
Elliott, a lifelong Milton resident who turns 24 this month, is a leasing agent for Walker Property Management. He ran unsuccessfully for city council last year as a write-in candidate after incumbent Jeremy Zajac decided not to seek re-election.
“I am passionate about our community, and I want to make it a better place for all of us to live in,” Elliott said. “I believe that I have the skills, tools and ideals to further the progress that is already being made in our community.”
He cited debt and “aging fire infrastructure” as challenges facing the city.
“Our fire department and emergency medical personnel deserve to have better than what we are currently providing them,” he said. “They put their lives on the line in order to ensure our safety, and I believe they should be more appreciated for that. The better resources they have allows them to do their jobs better, thus making us a safer community.”
The election is April 7.