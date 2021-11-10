Three people were treated for injuries after an incident involving pool chemicals at the Beloit College Powerhouse student union Wednesday morning, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
The department responded at around 9:39 a.m. to a report of a strong smell of chlorine at the Powerhouse, 850 Pleasant St., and found two people who were suffering unspecified injuries. The patients were transported to a local hospital and a third drove to an area hospital for treatment, said Beloit Fire Department Capt. Mike Rosario, who served as the incident commander.
A spokesperson for the Beloit Health System said it was involved in treating individuals affected by the incident.
Beloit College interim chief communications officer Elizabeth Conlisk said the cause of the incident remains under investigation and added that those injured were not Beloit College students.
Rosario confirmed that a vendor contracted by the college to conduct pool maintenance was at the Powerhouse and servicing the pool area when a mixture of pool chemicals created a hazardous gas plume that resulted in the evacuation of the facility.
“We have the building cleared and there’s no life hazard and there’s no hazard to the community or the college campus,” Rosario said.
To remedy the problem, the vendor involved in the incident will work with a contractor on “neutralizing the substance for further cleanup,” Rosario said.
The Janesville Fire Department’s hazardous materials unit responded to the incident.
“We did some air monitoring to ensure that the community, city of Beloit and students on campus were safe,” Janesville Fire Department Lt. Jamie Kessenich said.
