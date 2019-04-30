JANESVILLE

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a city bus and two other vehicles collided on South Jackson Street at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The injured included the bus driver but none of the bus passengers. All three were transported for treatment, police said. Police on Tuesday did not release the names of those injured.

Police Sgt. Dean Sukus said a pickup truck was traveling west on West State Street when it failed to yield and collided with a large SUV.

The SUV then spun and hit the bus, Sukus said.

The other two injured people were in the SUV.

The bus was carrying three to four passengers.

The bus's front windshield was cracked on the driver's side.

Jackson Street was closed from Delavan Drive to Elliott Street.