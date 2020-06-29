Amid a thunderstorm, authorities on Monday afternoon responded to three different residential fires in Janesville, Edgerton and Evansville that were reported just minutes apart, according to the Rock County Communications Center.
The first call came in at 2:28 p.m. Monday for the Evansville Fire Department to respond to 9017 N. Tupper Road, a supervisor at the center said.
At 2:32 p.m. Monday, Edgerton fire officials responded to a residential fire at 510 Washington St.
Then the Janesville Fire Department at 2:56 p.m. Monday responded to 328 E. Racine St. for another residential fire, according to the supervisor.
No other details were immediately available.