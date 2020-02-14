EDGERTON
Three well-known residents will be on Edgerton's mayoral ballot in Tuesday's primary.
Incumbent Christopher Lund will be challenged for a sixth consecutive time by Matt McIntyre, who ended his 10-year tenure as Edgerton's mayor in 2006.
Former Edgerton Police Chief Tom Klubertanz, who retired in 2018 after 28 years in law enforcement, will also be on the ballot.
The candidates answered these questions posed by The Gazette:
Q: The Nunn-Bush shoe factory demolition was a big decision. What do you think should replace that building and how can the property best serve residents?
Klubertanz: "I think Nunn-Bush being razed was long overdue. I do not know which developers are showing interest in the property, but I would support a well-planned residential unit of condos or apartments, for instance."
Lund: "I don’t think the best thing would be another strip mall because the tax revenue from that isn’t that great.
"I believe some type of housing (is best). Multiunit housing if it’s market rate or even senior housing with different levels of care would be ideal. Tax on that kind of development is much more valuable to the city, and I think the need for it is there."
McIntyre: "After further cleanup of the old Nunn-Bush shoe factory site, I think and hope that something good will happen with good business and economic development, with jobs that will be built on the historic property.
"I was involved at the council level last year at this time and voted to purchase the property. The Highway 51 corridor is a highly visible and attractive place for prospective developers to build on that site."
Q: How do you plan to keep Edgerton competitive in attracting/retaining residents to live here instead of in bigger communities such as Janesville and Milton?
Klubertanz: "As a city, we need to promote Edgerton in a positive way. We need to find out what we need to correct to draw interest here. Neighboring communities have already found that niche."
Lund: "I think the main thing is to try and keep cost for taxpayers down, and we do that every year at budget time. We try to keep it so taxes don’t go up too bad while also maintaining services by repairing streets. This will be a good year for that, thanks to some other financing options like grants and TIF district funds.
"I also think a good relationship with the school. People look at that and want to bring their kids here. We’ve had a good relationship with them over the years, so I want to maintain that."
McIntyre: "By being very proactive and stepping outside of the box. Going to other cities and markets and showing our portfolio package for what we have to offer. If I’m elected mayor, I will also work very hard to modify business regulations in our north-side business park.
"We don’t want the town to grow leaps and bounds, but my emphasis would be building up the north-side business park to add jobs and building up the tax base and working on the downtown area with that museum idea, and there’s four acres on the south side of the thrift store that has high potential."
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing the city?
Klubertanz: "The biggest issue facing the city is self-promotion. We need to increase the tax base with business and economical development."
Lund: "It comes back to providing services that residents want while maintaining a check on the budget so that it doesn't cost more than people can afford.
"The way we’re doing it (with roads) is going to help take care of one of the large issues we have right now. The main thing is to provide services everyone wants and maintain the budget within responsible levels. I think we’ve done that over the last several years."
McIntyre: "It’s a combination of things. We do a street every year, and we have South Main Street coming in next year. Very costly to do, and people are well aware of the high costs, and I’ve been involved over the years with securing grants to help pay.
"I also think business development to add new businesses and retain current businesses. We’re right outside Milton and Evansville, but I think we have to be very careful not to rush into it and start some huge housing ideas in Edgerton."