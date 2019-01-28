JANESVILLE

The YMCA of Northern Rock County Board of Directors has added three board members who say they were ousted by the former board president in 2017 and 2018.

The three members—Dan Honold, Jeff LaBrozzi and Larry Squire—attended a board meeting Monday as the board and a hired attorney continue “fact-finding” in an internal investigation of concerns Y members have raised over financial transparency and the removal of board members.

In a statement issued Monday, board President Steve Yeko Jr. wrote that the board is “pleased to share that all three board members agreed to return to active participation.”

The board members' return comes on the heels of last week's announcement that YMCA CEO Tom Den Boer had been placed on paid administrative leave. Yeko and the board have not explained Den Boer’s leave other than to say it's related to an internal investigation.

Yeko wrote that three ousted board members had been invited to “resume an active role” on the board. He wrote that the board will meet again next week to continue its fact-finding.

Yeko said Den Boer attended a fact-finding portion of the meeting Monday. He said as of Monday, Den Boer remained on administrative leave.

The board has seen a spate of resignations as former board members went public with concerns that former board President Jason Engledow had flouted the Y's bylaws by removing Honold, LaBrozzi and Squire after they pressed for more transparency from Y leaders.

The bylaws state that removal of board members requires a board vote. Engledow terminated Honold, LaBrozzi and Squire without a board vote, according to internal YMCA emails obtained by The Gazette.

In late 2017, Den Boer and Engledow sent Honold identical emailed notices that stated Honold was terminated from the board.

Engledow, a Milwaukee-area banker who lives in Cedarburg, resigned from the board earlier this month, Yeko announced earlier.

A few days after Engledow's resignation, Yeko said the board had put Den Boer on paid administrative leave.

Yeko, a longtime board member and former board president, had been voted in by the board to replace outgoing President Jeff Jensen, who resigned Jan. 15.

In his resignation letter, Jensen said the board had become divided over a “complex, emotional” situation that he said began before his time on the board.

Colin Good, a Madison employment attorney Den Boer hired earlier this month, sent a statement to The Gazette claiming that accusations about Den Boer’s work at the YMCA “have no basis in fact or are founded on innuendo.”