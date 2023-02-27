01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE — Three people were arrested Saturday for allegedly looting the Janesville home of an acquaintance they’d discovered dead there.

According to a Janesville police department report, one of three people arrested discovered the body around 1 a.m. Saturday at their home in the 1400 block of Center Avenue.

