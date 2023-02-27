JANESVILLE — Three people were arrested Saturday for allegedly looting the Janesville home of an acquaintance they’d discovered dead there.
According to a Janesville police department report, one of three people arrested discovered the body around 1 a.m. Saturday at their home in the 1400 block of Center Avenue.
“Instead of reporting it to the police or paramedics, the acquaintance beckoned others to the residence,” where they allegedly stole several items including a shotgun, jewelry and 2 televisions.
About 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the Center Avenue home for a report of a deceased person.
Janesville police department detectives and the department’s Street Crimes Unit continued to investigate and around 8:30 p.m. Saturday executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Linn Street, on a report of stolen property. Several items were recovered.
Tricia Moen and Timothy Tustin were subsequently arrested and held at Rock County Jail pending charges. A third person, Al Atkins, was released with a court date.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation and some property still hasn’t been recovered, police said. Police also believe others may have been involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 1-608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 1-608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636 or submit a tip on their smartphone using the P3 app. Callers can remain anonymous.
