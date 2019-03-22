MADISON

The future of three area state construction projects proposed by Gov. Tony Evers is in question after Republican members of the State Building Commission rejected Evers’ $2.5 billion capital budget proposal.

Evers had requested:

$5 million for a new auditorium at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan.

A $7.3 million upgrade to fire alarm systems and asbestos abatement at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf.

$1 million to design a renovation of Winther Hall at UW-Whitewater.

The Delavan-based school for the deaf uses a gymnasium for graduation, plays and presentations, but that requires staging and chairs to be set up and taken down for each event, which breaks down the gym floor, according to the proposal for a new auditorium.

A stand-alone, 300-seat auditorium would have been built on the site of the former high school building, a 108-year-old functionally obsolete structure that would be demolished as part of the project.

The Huff Hall dormitory at the school for the deaf would have gotten a new fire suppression system. Floors, ceilings, lighting and walls containing asbestos would have been removed and replaced.

Winther Hall houses UW-Whitewater’s College of Education and Professional Studies, and Evers planned to defer funding for renovating Winther until the 2121-23 budget. This year, he sought $1 million to design the expansion of classrooms, computing laboratories and lecture halls.

Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, blamed partisan politics for the Republicans’ rejection of Evers’ proposal.

“Republicans didn’t like the results of last November’s election. It’s time for them to get over it,” Ringhand said in a prepared statement.

This is the first time since the State Building Commission was formed in 1949 that it did not forward a recommendation to the Joint Finance Committee, Ringhand said.

“The capital budget is dead in the water,” she said.

Some Republicans said Evers excluded them from the capital budget process until this week, and they objected to the budget’s size because it would have required $2 million in new borrowing.

In a prepared statement, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, a member of the higher education subcommittee, said:

“The governor’s recommendation includes an unsustainable and unreliable amount of borrowing. Our plan would have moved these projects through the legislative process and given us more time to thoroughly vet these proposals and ensure that we are prioritizing what’s best for the taxpayers of our state.”