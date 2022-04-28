JANESVILLE
Three alumni of Janesville Senior High School and Craig High School will be added to the Honor Wall for the schools Friday, according to the Janesville School District.
This year’s honorees are Joseph Clark, state Assembly Rep. Sue Conley and Stan Milam. Their induction ceremony begins at 1 p.m. in the large auditorium at Craig High School. The general public is invited to attend. Attendees should sign in at the Craig front office before heading to the auditorium.
The Honor Wall was established in the 2005-06 school year and showcases the outstanding legacies of alumni from Craig High School and Janesville Senior High School.
More about the honorees:
Joseph Clark, Craig High School Class of 1980: As a longtime employee of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, including as leader of Spurs Give, the team’s nonprofit organization, Clark has changed countless lives.
He introduced the Spurs Tournament Series in 2016, which hosts year-round basketball tournaments for youth players.
Clark serves on the boards of the Positive Coaching Alliance and Baylor University’s Sports, Sales, and Sponsorship Program, and he has been an AAU basketball and soccer coach; a mentor for Big Brothers, Big Sisters; and a volunteer for the Alfred D. Hughes Prison Unit in Gainesville, Texas.
Clark and his wife Linda have three children, Kelsey, Alyssa and AJ, and one grandson, Hudson.
Rep. Sharon (Sue) Seibert Conley, Craig High School Class of 1978: Conley has long advocated for human rights and social justice as executive director of YWCA Rock County, director of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin and as a charter member of the Women’s Fund of Rock County.
She has served on numerous community boards and earned several awards, including the Forward Janesville Athena Award in 2003 and being honored as a YWCA Woman of Distinction in 2007.
After two terms on the Janesville City Council, she was elected in 2020 to the state Assembly to represent most of the city of Janesville.
Conley has three children, Scott, Bernie and Lizzy.
Stan Milam, Janesville High School Class of 1966: Milam is a journalist, radio host and Bronze Star military veteran. Milam has spent much of his life connecting his community to important issues.
He takes pride in serving as a bridge between communities and governments and keeping Janesville informed about what goes on in the city and beyond. Milam has also contributed to young people’s education. He assists in such programs as Washington Seminar, the Janesville Free Press and the Tim Cullen Academy.
He served in the Army with the 8th Infantry Division in Germany before he was reassigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. After he left Veitnam, he enrolled at UW-Whitewater, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1973 and a master’s degree in 2018.