JANESVILLE

Every day, The Gazette’s obituaries carry the stories of those we lost.

It’s often difficult for family members to put their love into words. That’s not surprising. What with funeral arrangements and the realization that life will go on but never again be the same—well, that makes the task of finding the best words seem both overwhelming and trivial.

But some families are able to pull it off. When that happens, the rest of us get a glimpse of the extraordinary lives of the ordinary people around us, including:

Herminia Vasquez, 83, better known as “Minnie,” was the first face that UW-Whitewater students would see before starting their day.

For 30 years, Vasquez worked as a food service cashier at UW-Whitewater’s food service.

“Always quick with a sweet smile and some funny comment, she was voted ‘favorite employee’ many, many years in a row, not only from the company for which she worked, but campus wide,” according to her obituary.

That sweet smile was genuine, but she was a woman who had worked hard and sacrificed everything for her family.

She was born in Laredo, Texas, to migrant farmers. She married Eutimio Vasquez in 1958. In 1959 she moved to Whitewater to build a new life.

“They were migrant farmers, too,” her daughter Gloria Vasquez-Leemkuil said. “But they decided to stay in Whitewater because the schools were better, and there wasn’t as much crime.”

It wasn’t easy to be a Hispanic family in Whitewater in 1958.

“There was a lot of racism,” her daughter said. “They were turned down for a lot of housing. They just turned the other cheek and kept moving forward.”

At first, Spanish was spoken at home.

Vasquez-Leemkuil might have grown up bilingual, like her three older siblings, but school teachers told her mother it would be better for the children if they didn’t speak Spanish at home.

That was that. Vasquez-Leemkuil grew up speaking English.

Her mother told her children to “ignore it” or “ignore them” when her children encountered difficulties. Whatever it was, the sacrifices made for a good life and a good education were worth it.

“I don’t want to say that she was tough, but she was stoic,” her daughter said.

She and her husband eventually became the first Latino Whitewater residents to build their own home in the city, and that was a point of pride for them.

“As a mom, she wasn’t playful,” her daughter said. “But as she got older, she got softer. I think she was less afraid of looking weak.”

In the end, Vasquez-Leemkuil and her mother became best friends.

“She made me laugh,” Vasquez-Leemkuil said. “She was always cracking jokes about her cancer.”

Memorable teachers

Clifford “Cliff” H. Schiefelbein, 84, of Elkhorn.

Schiefelbein taught in the Elkhorn Area School District from 1963 to 1967, and in 1969 he became an elementary school principal at Westside Elementary School. He later served as principal at Tibbits and Bowers, a post he held until he retired in 1999.

In addition, he also served as president of the Elkhorn Lions Club, the Matheson Library Board and on a committee that oversaw the work of UW Extension’s educational work in Walworth County.

On his obituary tribute wall, www.haaselockwoodfhs.com, people remembered his care for children and teachers and compared him to Mr. Rogers.

His family asked that memorials in his name be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Westside Elementary School’s PTA.

John F. Kozlowicz, 77, of Whitewater.

Kozlowicz served as professor and chairman at the UW-Whitewater’s political science department from 1968 until 2005.

He was he was fondly known as “Koz”, “Dr. Koz” and “Prof Koz.” He received more than a dozen teaching awards during his career. After his retirement, he continued to teach online and as a professor emeritus through the fall of 2018.

“He found great joy in navigating students to pursue their highest potential,” his obituary said.

Outstanding parents

Thomas Charles Ray, 69, of Janesville. His obituary describes him as a “good man,” a simple phrase that carries weight.

“While at high school, Tom met Mary Sullivan, the love of his life. This relationship would prove to be a poor man’s fairy tale consisting of free meals from the local churches while at school, a courtship of adventure and romantic outings, a proposal with a cigar band ring, and marriage on January 27, 1973,” his obituary said.

For him, family came first. That meant being active in the 4-H community, working long hours, building an addition on to his house for his parents to move into later in life and teaching his children “everything he knew from building houses, to working on cars, to starting a campfire and roasting marshmallows.

Tom taught them to take risks, dream big, and follow their own hearts no matter what direction it takes.”

Beverly June Schaber, 88, of Janesville, was remembered as being active in her children’s PTA and scouts. She served as a Girl Scouts leader for many years, as well as being a Cub Scouts den mother.

“She spent numerous nights camping with the scouts over the years,” her obituary noted.

Schaber was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church and served there as a Sunday School teacher, ladies circle member and president of the Women’s Club.

Just a few words

Often, it just takes a few lines to say every thing you need to know about a person.

Consider:

William Dale Neuman, 65, of Janesville.

“Bill was a skilled welder, proud of his work but to point out that his job did not define him .... Bill was generous to a fault (the absence of his Girl Scout cookie order next year will surely be noticed by many) and often reminded others about the importance of family and showing up for those in need.”

Sylvia F. Barden, 95, of Janesville.

“Her love of outdoors, walking and riding her bike continued well into her 90’s. Cold weather or winter couldn’t slow her down; she simply ‘put on another layer.’”

Josef Braeu, 71, of Janesville, “is now creating beautiful gardens in heaven,” according to his obituary.

Braeu started Edelweiss Landscaping & Nursery in Duluth, Minnesota, but following retirement, he and his wife, Debbie, “moved to Janesville, to be near family and enjoy Zone 5.”

“Zone 5” refers to the agricultural zones that gardeners use to determine what can be planted and how long the growing season will be. The area around Duluth is either Zone 3 or Zone 4, depending on how close you are to Lake Superior.

“In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, you may wish to consider planting a tree to honor his legacy,” his obituary said.

Lois M. Ketterhagen, 91, of Janesville and Boulder, Colorado.

“She embraced entertaining and found a reason to celebrate the smallest news about someone or a daily event, and did so by throwing a party to show her support. To honor Lois, the family suggests cooking a fabulous meal and sharing it with loved ones,” her obituary said.

The family suggested that donations in her memory be made to the Whitewater Food Pantry, a fitting honor for someone who understand the importance of a share meal.