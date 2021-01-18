JANESVILLE
Two pelicans have been hanging out in chilly waters of the Rock River in Janesville for the past few weeks.
This is unusual, as pelicans normally bask in the warmth of Florida, south Texas, the Gulf Coast or even Mexico this time of year, said Anna Pidgeon, professor of wildlife ecology at UW-Madison.
The large birds stay, at least in part, because they can find food, Pidgeon said, and a river with no ice offers fish.
The Rock River has frozen in other years, but this year the temperatures have not gotten nearly low enough. The temperature in Janesville hasn’t dipped below zero at all so far this winter. That’s rare for mid-January, and no bitter cold is predicted. The closest will be Friday, when a low of 7 is forecast.
Gazette weather data for Janesville going back to 1946 show only three other winters in which there was no below-zero temperature through Jan. 22. Those were 1954, 1982 and 2001.
Steve Vavrus of the Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research at UW-Madison and a Beloit resident, said climate change could very well be responsible for the relative warmth the past two winters.
“Climate change is like loading the dice,” Vavrus said. “It increases the chances of a certain roll, in this case a warmer winter.”
This is the second warm winter in a row for southern Wisconsin, but Vavrus noted it wasn’t that long ago that the area experienced Arctic conditions.
Remember the polar-vortex cold wave of January/February 2019? That’s when Beloit recorded a temperature of minus 30, the coldest since Beloit College began keeping records in the 1890s, Vavrus said.
Vavrus remembers that temperature because that was the day his furnace stopped running.
Ironically, a cold wave like that also could be caused by a warming climate. Vavrus is researching a theory that a warming Arctic can affect the jet stream, making it undulate like a roller coaster, steering the weather into a north-south pattern.
These extreme north-south flows of the jet stream channel warm air to the far north while pushing extreme cold air all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, as happened in the 2019 cold snap, Vavrus said.
The jet stream’s waves have been quite mild this year, said Andy Boxell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Sullivan. The stream actually split into two east-west oriented streams, one to the north of us and one to our south.
The northern stream locks the cold air in the north, the result is a mild winter in Wisconsin, Vavrus said.
The two-stream effect has also kept us from seeing much of the sun in recent weeks, Vavrus said, although sunny skies are predicted for this week.
The National Weather Service’s long-range forecasts show no sign of below-zero temperatures through the end of the month, Boxell said, but that leaves next month up for grabs.
“February still can bring a lot in terms of winter weather, so we don’t want to count this winter out yet, by any means,” Boxell said.
And if the jet stream decides to push Arctic air southward in February, Vavrus has a tip from his 2019 furnace experience.
He called a technician who advised him to just turn the furnace off and back on again. It worked.