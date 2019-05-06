JANESVILLE

Once again, adolescences will frolic at the Marshall Middle School pool.

This time, however, the pool won’t have any water, and the boys will be expected—nay, required—to wear clothing.

The Janesville Performing Arts Center is transforming the old middle school pool into space for summer camps, JPAC’s youth acting and performance troupes, rehearsals and community outreach.

Workers will put a floor across the pool, said Nathan Burkart, executive director of the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

The space is needed.

“When we started the summer camps, we had about 20 kids,” Burkart said. “Last year, we had about 75.”

Kids who attend camp there might want to ask their grandfathers if they attended the school and used its pool.

On second thought, maybe it would be a better idea if they didn’t. In grandpa’s day, boys were required to swim naked during gym. Nobody wants to think about grandpa naked. Not even grandma.

It’s true. When The Gazette wrote about naked swimming in 1967, school staff said nobody could remember when the tradition began but insisted it was a health department recommendation. At the time, the health department insisted they never made such a recommendation, and no law required it.

But further research shows that in 1926, the American Public Health Association suggested that showering with soap and then swimming naked was the best to prevent disease. Of course, pool filters and chemicals changed significantly in the five decades between 1926 and 1967, but perhaps no one noticed those changes.

The practice was still going on in 1976, according to Gazette archives.

Burkart said the remodeling would retain some of the tile settings from around the pool.

When remodeling work started, the large, painted “J” surrounded by blue and red was still on the wall but barely visible. The “J” comes from the period when the building served as Janesville’s high school.

The words “A quitter never wins” are still on the wall, but the remainder of the quotation, “A winner never quits” came off a long time ago—which just shows you.

Money for the remodeling came from fundraising done by ARISEnow, the fundraising group for renewal projects in downtown Janesville, and the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

The two groups announce in November they had received $450,000 in donations to pay for improvements at JPAC.

Part of the money will be used for technology upgrades and to replace decades-old sound and lighting production equipment. The money also will be used to transform the pool.