Stacia Clark was so excited to ride her new bike that she took off pedaling with the handlebars turned around backward.

The 4-year-old didn't seem to care. Her new pink bike with a carriage-like seat, princess stickers and training wheels matched the pink barrettes dangling from her hair, her black and pink shirt and her pink capris.

Her dad, Robert Clark, had to yell after Stacia to get her to turn the handlebars around. This wasn't Stacia's first offense, he said.

Stacia was the first kid to get a bike Saturday at the Janesville Police Department's 17th annual bike rodeo.

She and her siblings were among hundreds of kids who swarmed the playground at Wilson Elementary School, eagerly waiting to hear if their names would be called as the winners of new bikes.

Officer Chad Sullivan—who has organized the rodeo each of the last 17 years—said the department had 190 bikes to give out, but that number would not cover everyone at the rodeo.

Anne Reece hates seeing kids walk away without bikes, and that prompted her and her husband, Brian, to make sure that didn't happen.

Anne and Brian dubbed themselves the "Bike Elves" seven years ago when they saw a lot of kids without bikes at the rodeo. Soon afterward, a friend gave them a trailer full of bikes for Brian to fix up, Anne said.

From then on, people have donated bikes to the Bike Elves to fix up and give to kids. Over seven years, they have fixed up more than 4,400 bikes, Anne said.

Brian does most of the repair work. A doctor told him in 2011 that he had early-onset Alzheimer's disease, which developed in his 50s, Anne said.

Brian's short-term memory is fuzzy, but his long-term memory remains intact. That's why Anne thinks he is still so good at tuning up bikes.

Brian and Albert Siegener were at the rodeo Saturday, making tweaks and fixes to kids' bikes as needed.

As the kids heard their names called and grabbed their bikes, Brian stood off to the side, leaning against a stand-up clamp with a huge smile on his face.

This year, for the first time, Anne and Brian brought 60 used bikes to the rodeo to give to kids who weren't picked to get new bikes.

They didn't stop there.

Anne promised that any kid who did not get a bike Saturday would get one soon from the Bike Elves. She wrote down names and other information for those who still needed two-wheeled rides.

Why donate bikes? It's a question Anne gets often.

"My answer is, go with us to deliver a bike to a child who has never had a bike, or to a child who has been riding his cousin’s pink bike when she is nice enough to share, or to a single mom where all their kid wants for his birthday is a bike and it is just too expensive," Anne said. "Even though it seems simple, it is pretty important."

The pride Stacia exuded as she rode her princess bike in circles around the school playground showed what a bike can mean to a kid.

"This is my bike," she said over and over, and she rode with a smile.