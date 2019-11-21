TOWN OF HARMONY

Along Rotamer Road a few miles east of Janesville, hundreds of acres of corn still stands unharvested adjacent to strips of woods and marsh.

Bill Mullen, a farmer who lives along Rotamer Road, already has picked his corn, but many of his neighbors are waiting for the ground to dry in what’s been one of the most protracted Wisconsin fall harvests in recent memory.

Mullen, a former deer hunter, is guessing the woods near his farm might be relatively empty of whitetail deer because they are hunkered down in the standing corn.

When the state's nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday, hunters will take to the patchwork of woods and farmland in southern and central Wisconsin, Rock County included.

Wardens and big game specialists for the state Department of Natural Resources suspect hunters will find deer less accessible because they’ll likely still be hiding in leagues of unharvested corn.

What’s also more likely this gun deer season year, DNR officials said, is that hunters will be bumping elbows with farmers working the abnormally late harvest.

DNR deer ecologist Kevin Wallenfang estimated about only 40% of corn throughout Wisconsin has been harvested, compared to the 70% usually harvested by late November.

“That leaves many, many, many thousands of acres of cover out there,” he said.

DNR data show an uptick in the number of deer killed in the gun deer season the last few years. Wallenfang said it's not clear how significantly more standing corn might impact the total number of deer bagged in the coming days.

DNR hunter safety specialist Jon King said it’s more likely farmers picking corn, not hunting pressure, will be what drives deer into the open.

Mullen said farmers he knows from Janesville to Mauston are itching to get corn and soybeans harvested. If the weather is good, he said, farmers are not likely to sit indoors and wait for Saturday and Sunday—the two heaviest-hunted days of gun deer season—to pass.

Mullen said most farmers who live near him know the hunters who will ply the woods near standing corn along Rotamer Road. He joked that he’d advise neighbors who might be harvesting corn this weekend not to climb out of their machinery wearing “deer-colored” tan coveralls.

“I’d be wearing lots and lots of blaze orange the next few days,” he said.

King points out that if hunters find they’re setting up near farm fields being harvested, they should remember that people are sitting inside the combines, tractors and grain haulers moving around the fields.

“Hunting during the harvest is not something that’s new, but I will say there is a higher volume of corn in the field compared to what’s normal,” King said. “So, there should be some special considerations because of that."

He said that when hunters are adjacent to farming operations, a few key rules of gun safety become paramount.

“People should be certain of their target,” King said. “You have to know what you’re about to harvest.”

He said a lot of animals that aren’t deer can be brown- or tan-colored and could resemble deer from a distance—including dogs, pigs or cows running in the field.

And don’t expect every person outside during the hunt to follow the Mullen's advice to wear blaze orange.

In the western parts of Rock County, some rural residents in the past have complained about stray bullets from target shooters hitting their houses or other property.

King said hunters should make sure—particularly if they’re set up near fields being harvested—that they’re not firing toward the path of a person or farm vehicle.

“You should keep your finger off the trigger,” King said. “And always be asking yourself, where’s that bullet going to end up?”