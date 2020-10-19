JANESVILLE
Reese Wood admits he’ll probably lose the Nov. 3 election for the state Assembly, but he says it’s important that voters get choices beyond the Republicans and Democrats.
Wood, a Libertarian who emphasizes his independent streak, almost got enough signatures to get his name on the ballot, but after both major parties challenged his signatures, the state Elections Commission disqualified him.
Undeterred, Wood registered as a write-in candidate in the 44th Assembly District. Wisconsin allows elections officials to count only write-ins who register.
Wood said he is distributing 5,000 fliers promoting his campaign. He said the fliers show voters how to vote for him. It’s simple: Write his name in the space for a write-in candidate under the 44th Assembly District.
The fliers cost $267, he said, and he has raised about $1,000 for his campaign in a district that includes most of Janesville.
Wood said part of the country’s problems can be traced to elections of either Democrats or Republicans, and an independent voice is needed.
Asked for an issue in which he would differ from the major-party candidates, he pointed to redrawing of voting district lines, which the next Legislature will determine along with the governor.
Sue Conley, the Democrat running in the 44th, has said she supports Gov. Tony Evers’ plan for a nonpartisan commission to redraw the maps. The Republican in the race, DuWayne Severson, has questioned whether Evers’ commission is state-constitutional.
Wood noted the Republican-drawn maps have resulted in Democrats in the Assembly for most of Rock County. He said an independent would "bring something different to the table” in redrawing the districts.
Wood said he favors transparency, accountability and criminal justice reform and opposes “crony capitalism.”
His positions on issues would come from the bottom, rather than from candidates who get their positions from their parties, which have moved toward the extremes, he said.
“I believe people are ready for something different,” he added.
Wood, 34, works for Data Dimensions in Janesville. He ran for the 45th Assembly seat in 2018 when he lived in Beloit, losing to Democrat Mark Spreitzer.