The Janesville Golden “K” Kiwanis club’s Truck on Ice sits outside Mac’s Pizza Shack on Milton Avenue Tuesday. This year, the Truck on Ice contest will happen away from the Traxler Park lagoon’s thinning ice. Cash prize winners will, instead, be determined through a weighted lottery drawing.
JANESVILLE — It’s happened a few times before in the 20 years the Janesville Golden “K” Kiwanis has run its Truck on Ice contest. Winter in southern Wisconsin usually means frozen ponds. But not always.
Some years, like this one so far, the ice is thin enough on the Traxler Park lagoon it’s deemed insufficient to support the weight and footprint of a 1,100-pound hollowed out Chevy Suburban.
Usually, the lagoon’s ice freezes thick enough by mid-to-late January to allow the Kiwanis to haul its big red truck onto the ice. That typically gives the annual Truck on Ice contest about three weeks to build mounting interest and speculation by contest entrants who try to guess exactly when the truck will sink for a cash prize.
“The longer it’s on the ice, the more days, the better the contest’s ticket sales do,” said John Janes, the lead organizer of the annual fundraiser, which the Kiwanis group uses to fuel local children’s programs.
This year, in a relatively rare occurrence, Truck on Ice will play out off the ice. The contest’s 15 cash prize winners will be declared through a weighted lottery drawing instead.
Janes said the city of Janesville earlier this week measured the Traxler Park lagoon’s ice and found it 6 inches thick. Janes said the lagoon normally needs 8 inches of ice to haul the Kiwanis’ truck across it to the middle.
Since the city’s recent prognosis of flimsy ice, temperatures have only risen. Now rain is forecast, which Janes said will cause the lagoon’s ice to “honeycomb” and “turn to complete trash.”
Saturday is the final day for ticket sales for the contest, which meant the deadline to get the truck on ice would have also been Saturday.
It’s going to be a no-go.
“The Truck on Ice is just not going to roll out there,” this year, Janes said.
Janes said he’s checked Truck on Ice contest records, and believes only three other winters were mild enough that Traxler Park’s lagoon didn’t freeze solid enough to allow the Kiwanis to haul its truck into place. At least, not without the danger of the truck immediately falling through, possibly as volunteers work to situate the vehicle.
“Typically, a tow driver will push it down the embankment and onto the ice, then somebody runs a rope across the ice and out to North Parker (Drive). Then, another truck uses the rope to pull the truck into position in the middle of the pond,” Janes said.
Normally, the truck must be situated at a certain angle so that the morning and afternoon sun warms its rubber tires evenly. Otherwise, Janes said, it will start to sink on its side, which can skew the outcome of the contest.
That’s a moot point though, for this year. For the rest of this week, the big truck will be chilling on all four wheels in the lot at Mac’s Pizza Shack, 2307 Milton Avenue. With its high-profile bright red paint and a sandwich board perched atop that advertises the Truck on Ice contest’s 20th year, it’ll be hard to miss.
Janes said ticket can still be purchased through midday Saturday by stopping in at Mac’s or at the Rotary Botanical Gardens, 515 St. Lawrence Avenue in Janesville. The contest’s drawing will be a weighted lottery based on the size of each entrants’ donation. Three tickets are $10, eight tickets are $20.
The Truck on Ice drawing will be March 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Rotary Gardens, during the Golden “K” Kiwanis’s regular meeting.
“We put all the tickets in a drum, and we’ll spin it around good. We’ll just draw winners,” Janes said.
Janes said the grand prize is $3,000, with 14 smaller cash prizes.
A local donor this year supplied all the cash prizes. As always, Janes said every dollar raised from ticket sales will go toward local children’s programs and charity events the Kiwanis either runs or helps with.
That’s enough to melt anybody’s heart.
