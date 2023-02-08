JVG_230208_TRUCK.jpg
Buy Now

The Janesville Golden “K” Kiwanis club’s Truck on Ice sits outside Mac’s Pizza Shack on Milton Avenue Tuesday. This year, the Truck on Ice contest will happen away from the Traxler Park lagoon’s thinning ice. Cash prize winners will, instead, be determined through a weighted lottery drawing.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — It’s happened a few times before in the 20 years the Janesville Golden “K” Kiwanis has run its Truck on Ice contest. Winter in southern Wisconsin usually means frozen ponds. But not always.

Some years, like this one so far, the ice is thin enough on the Traxler Park lagoon it’s deemed insufficient to support the weight and footprint of a 1,100-pound hollowed out Chevy Suburban.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you