JANESVILLE

Today people take it for granted that blood will be available at the hospital if they need it.

Nancy Nienhuis remembers a time when those who required blood for upcoming surgeries had to find donors.

“You needed two donors for every pint you used,” the Janesville woman said. “Each local hospital had a blood bank.”

Workers at General Motors often gave blood for people who had no way to find donors.

“If you were in an accident or elderly, people in the community were on a donor list and would give during an emergency,” Nienhuis said.

She remembered how things used to be when she read a recent story in The Gazette about a 49-year-old Janesville man who had major heart surgery as a toddler.

In the early 1970s, the community responded with compassion and turned out in numbers to donate blood for the child.

“Often, local hospitals didn’t have adequate supplies and types of blood,” Nienhuis said. “Especially if there was a major accident.”

Nienhuis, a retired General Motors nurse, was part of a group that worked with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin to set up blood drives in Janesville almost 50 years ago.

“The Red Cross volunteered to come up with the manpower,” Nancy Hansen-Bennett said. “In those days, they used the Armory, larger churches and GM.”

Hansen-Bennett; her husband, Al; and Nancy Russo were key players in the early drives. They made phone calls to get volunteers, while the Red Cross provided nurses.

“A lot of firefighters and police officers helped set up the sites,” Hansen-Bennett said. “Many people were involved.”

Volunteers also helped line up babysitters to take care of children whose parents were giving blood. In winter, they took donors to the blood-drive site. Sometimes, they even served homemade pie.

“It took the whole community to make it successful,” Nienhuis said. “We tried to think of every angle to get donors.”

Al Bennett was among volunteers who drove the blood to the Red Cross in Madison. At the time, he was a member of the fire department. Through the years, he has donated 18 gallons of blood.

“Now, it is a far more efficient system,” Nienhuis said. “But blood still has to be given by a person, and giving blood is a gift.”

Today, the Red Cross comes to Janesville regularly for blood drives and has a national distribution network.

“Back then, it was all local,” Tom Mooney of the American Red Cross said, explaining there was no certainty about how much blood or what types of blood would be collected.

Blood has a shelf life of about 46 days.

“The last thing we want is for blood to sit on the shelf and not be used,” Mooney said. “Hospitals can’t keep a ton of blood on their shelves. They work closely with us so we can get the blood there when they need it.”

The American Red Cross provides almost 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. The rest comes from smaller agencies.

“We collect about 13,000 to 14,000 units per day to supply our hospitals,” Mooney said.

Donors can give blood every 46 days.

The Madison Chapter of the Red Cross has blood drives at both high schools in Janesville and relies on high schools in its distribution area, which includes most of Wisconsin, to provide 25 percent of its inventory.

“We need younger donors who become lifelong donors,” Mooney said. “We want to get our younger generation involved. If we don’t bring on more donors, we have to ask current donors to give more blood.”

He explained that first-time donors might be nervous. But a phlebotomist will talk them through the process.

Medical professionals also will check the iron levels, blood pressure and heart rates of donors.

“If you are a brand new donor, the process usually takes about an hour,” Mooney said. “They are good about getting you in and out. But they want to make sure you are OK after you have given blood.”

He explained that hospitals are smarter about using blood, but the need for it is still great.

“Every two seconds in the United States someone is using a blood product,” he said.

Unfortunately, only three people out of 100 give blood.

Mooney has donated almost nine gallons.

“It’s a pretty good feeling,” he said. “When I give a unit of blood, I get a note telling me where it went for use. You can feel good about helping people.”

