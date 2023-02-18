JVG_230215_RAIL01.jpg
New flashers and gates are planned to be installed at the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad’s Beloit Avenue crossing a few blocks east of the former GM site in Janesville. Above, a truck drives through the crossing on Tuesday.

 Anthony Wahl

Welcome to your weekend! Here’s a look at Gazette headlines from the past week, and a look ahead to next week.

This week, we continued to track a rash of recent incidents in which people under the influence shot off guns on Janesville streets. This week, a 39-year-old Janesville woman was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety in a Feb. 8 shots-fired call on West Milwaukee Street.

