Bob Clapper, the Janesville Lions Club’s incoming president, hands a patron his 10-pound box of fresh picked blueberries from Michigan. Clapper drove to Michigan at 1 a.m. Wednesday to pick up the berries from a farm, and then drove them back to Janesville.
Above: Hadley Watson (left) and Sarah Denrow (right) pose with Sarah’s sheep Curtis and Randy as they prepare for the opening of the Rock County 4-H Fair. Left: Emma Brzezinske tends to her pig Louis in the humid swine barn on Monday, the day before the opening of the 4-H Fair. Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-90s later in the week.
It’s been mostly about the Rock-County 4-H fair in Janesville this week, with some other news thrown in for good measure. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week.
Staff reporters Carly Davis, Ryan Spoehr, Clint Wolf, Kylie Balk-Yaatenen and Rachel Brands, and guest photographer Sophie Teubert, tag-teamed it every day this week to cover the Rock County Fair, sharing stories on youth project and animal exhibitors, food stand workers, stormy weather impacts, big-name entertainment, the champion steer, gate counts and the crowning of 2023 Fairest of the Fair Bella Ruosch.