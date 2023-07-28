It’s been mostly about the Rock-County 4-H fair in Janesville this week, with some other news thrown in for good measure. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week.

Staff reporters Carly Davis, Ryan Spoehr, Clint Wolf, Kylie Balk-Yaatenen and Rachel Brands, and guest photographer Sophie Teubert, tag-teamed it every day this week to cover the Rock County Fair, sharing stories on youth project and animal exhibitors, food stand workers, stormy weather impacts, big-name entertainment, the champion steer, gate counts and the crowning of 2023 Fairest of the Fair Bella Ruosch.

  

Karyn Saemann is editor of The Gazette.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you