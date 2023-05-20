The expansion of a walk-in substance use program for people of all genders, new development in Milton, new and renovated Beloit town hall and fire station spaces and a look ahead to early summer festivals and other fun events made news in Janesville and the surrounding area this week. Here’s what we wrote about in The Gazette over the past few days and what’s ahead.

Kylie Balk-Yaatenen reported this week on the decision by HealthNet of Rock County, in Janesville, to begin offering a walk-in substance use treatment program for men, in addition to a program it debuted in April for women.

