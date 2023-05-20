Andrew Benson searches for unique rocks, fossils and minerals that could be added to his collection while out wading through the shallow waters of Spring Brook in Palmer Park on Wednesday afternoon. Benson was outdoors helping teach a friend what to look for when rockhounding. Rockhounding is the act of exploring nature to look for and collect rocks, crystals, minerals, gemstones, and/or fossils.
Ashton Swanson casts his fishing line into the Traxler Park lagoon while outdoors on Tuesday, May 16. Smoke in the upper atmosphere from wildfires in western Canada are causing a hazy skies above the Midwest, including all of Wisconsin.
Whitewater’s CJ Tomomitsu celebrates midair as he clears a personal best of 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Tomomitsu’s mark was good for second place in the pole vault competition. The Whippets came in second in both the boys and girls team standings behind McFarland.
Janesville Craig’s Presley Stanley pitches during the Cougars’ game against Madison Memorial on Thursday. Stanley struck out 10 Spartans but lost 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel to University of Iowa recruit Andie Jaskowiak.
Andrew Benson searches for unique rocks, fossils and minerals that could be added to his collection while out wading through the shallow waters of Spring Brook in Palmer Park on Wednesday afternoon. Benson was outdoors helping teach a friend what to look for when rockhounding. Rockhounding is the act of exploring nature to look for and collect rocks, crystals, minerals, gemstones, and/or fossils.
Ashton Swanson casts his fishing line into the Traxler Park lagoon while outdoors on Tuesday, May 16. Smoke in the upper atmosphere from wildfires in western Canada are causing a hazy skies above the Midwest, including all of Wisconsin.
Whitewater’s CJ Tomomitsu celebrates midair as he clears a personal best of 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Tomomitsu’s mark was good for second place in the pole vault competition. The Whippets came in second in both the boys and girls team standings behind McFarland.
Janesville Craig’s Presley Stanley pitches during the Cougars’ game against Madison Memorial on Thursday. Stanley struck out 10 Spartans but lost 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel to University of Iowa recruit Andie Jaskowiak.
The expansion of a walk-in substance use program for people of all genders, new development in Milton, new and renovated Beloit town hall and fire station spaces and a look ahead to early summer festivals and other fun events made news in Janesville and the surrounding area this week. Here’s what we wrote about in The Gazette over the past few days and what’s ahead.
Kylie Balk-Yaatenen reported this week on the decision by HealthNet of Rock County, in Janesville, to begin offering a walk-in substance use treatment program for men, in addition to a program it debuted in April for women.
Also this week, six Rock County 4-H Fair Court of Honor candidates prepared for interviews this coming Sunday, and the upcoming naming of the 2023 Fairest of the Fair. Court of Honor candidates are Anna Brown, Natalia Rebout, Isabella “Bella” Ruosch, Maya Sample, Abigail Matteson and Hailey Anderson.
Former Gazette reporter Gina Duwe Heine contributed a very personal story this week on her involvement with HUGS, a program that supports parents experiencing pregnancy and infant loss.
Neil Johnson reported on Kandu Industries buying an 110,000 square-foot building on Milton’s east side now occupied by Blackhawk Tech’s Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. The Janesville non-profit service agency says it plans to move to the site in Milton in 2024.
Neil also reported on a plan approved Monday in Milton, for Signature Warehousing to operate a 101,000-square-foot motor and rail freight terminal that its builder said would operate under contracts to transfer farming implements and some lumber between rail cars and semitrailer trucks.
Clint Wolf made it to 2 local college graduations this week — Beloit College and UW-Whitewater, talking with graduates and sharing about the celebrations.
We looked ahead this week to The Rock County Historical Society’s “Artrageous Wednesdays” that return in June, and to the Hedberg Public Library’s second-annual Book Fest on Saturday, June 24.
We shared about renovations ahead for the Town of Beloit Fire Station and the planned construction of a new town hall. Kylie Balk-Yaatenen sat down with John Swanson, the new pastor at Hope Lutheran Church in Milton. And Kylie previewed an upcoming Rock County LGBTQ+ Educational Summit set for June 22 at Blackhawk Technical College.
The week ahead
This week in sports, we’ll cover a slew of WIAA regional play. On Monday, subsectional boys tennis and regional track and field begins and on Tuesday The Gazette will follow regional boys golf. Also on Tuesday, both Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig will host regional softball games.
Ryan Spoehr will take a look at how for the first time in the history of Rock University High School, a charter school in the Janesville School District, will have graduates who will simultaneously earn associate’s degrees from Blackhawk Technical College. Also in the Janesville School District, Superintendent Mark Holzman and the school board continue to craft what they would like to see in a strategic plan moving forward. In the neighboring Milton School District, administrators and the school board will continue to update residents on what they expect in the upcoming 2023-24 budget.
Kylie will be looking into the Boys and Girls clubs and their expansion project for a new facility in the fourth ward. She will also be putting together a story about the Noon Kiwanis Club closing.
Neil will be bringing you up to speed on what’s happening with an abandoned motel property in the town of Harmony that was until not long ago was run as a drug addiction recovery halfway house. The place now has become a repository for trash and junk vehicles, prompting the town to take action.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.